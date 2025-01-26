Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia Releases Brand-New Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, set to be released this March

Article Summary Discover new features in Atelier Yumia with the latest overview trailer from Koei Tecmo.

Set out on a memory-themed journey with young alchemist Yumia Liessfeldt this March 21, 2025.

Explore a vast open world, gather materials, and master the "Simple Synthesis" crafting system.

Enjoy new gameplay mechanics, including building your own base for the first time in the Atelier series.

Koei Tecmo has a new trailer out for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, showing off more of the game in general. The trailer gives a better overview of the game in general, as well as a look at the new systems and mechanics you'll encounter in this edition of the Atelier series. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released on March 21, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land takes players on a journey exploring the theme of memory. Playing as Yumia Liessfeldt, a young alchemist who lost her mother in an accident when she was young, players set out to uncover the forbidden art of alchemy while also learning the true intentions of Yumia's mother, who hid her identity as an alchemist. Along the way, Yumia joins the Aladiss Research Team, where she meets Vikto von Duerer and his younger sister, Isla von Duerer. There, they are also joined by an assorted cast of characters, including a mysterious woman, a timid demi-human, and a former adventurer with spectacular experiences.

Together, Yumia and her companions will travel across the vast continent that was once the Aladissian Empire, where all civilization has perished. Players will have a wide range of actions and items at their disposal throughout the adventure, allowing them to explore a vast open world made up of different biomes as they make their way through these unknown lands, gathering materials that can be used to synthesize and craft new items for use in their quest – both during exploration and combat. Not only will fans be able to craft items without having to return to their base thanks to the "Simple Synthesis" feature, but for the first time in the series, fans will also be able to build, furnish, and decorate their own base with the all-new "Building" feature!

