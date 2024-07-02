Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Attack On Titan, Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable, UNIVRS

Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable Announced For Early Access

Take on the deadliest titans from a first-person view as Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable will launch into Early Access in a few weeks.

Article Summary Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable hits Early Access on July 23.

Use ODM Gear to zipline and battle Titans in immersive VR.

Join forces in co-op mode or go solo as a Scout Regiment member.

Unlock weapons and skills, with voices from the anime's cast.

VR developer and publisher UNIVRS revealed their latest game on the way, as Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable will launch in Early Access this month. The game will put you in the role of one of the city's guardians, as you will use every weapon at your disposal to zipline around the city and cut these invading titans down to size. The game will be released on the Meta Quest store on July 23 in Early Access, giving you a limited build of the game as they work on releasing the final version. We have more info below and the teaser trailer for you here.

Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable

Join the Scout Regiment and help defend the human race from the onslaught of Titans that have broken through Wall Maria. Quickly zip across the districts within the inner-walls using Omni-Directional Mobility(ODM) Gear to scout for incoming threats. Team up with fellow regiment members and protect the unsuspecting civilians from the Titans' rampage. Pick up a set of dual blades and swing head-first into battle as an aspiring recruit. Complete timed objectives, including outpost defense, securing supply drops to aid fellow soldiers in combat, and slashing towering Titans as they increase in difficulty.

Earn more stars for extra points to unlock better equipment like upgraded blades and firearms, as well as new skills and abilities. Become fully immersed exploring the inner-walls and surrounding areas through Virtual Reality. Experience the horrors of the Titan invasion traversing through the cityscape, zooming by buildings ranging from two to eight stories tall with accurate scaling. Feel the nostalgia as voice actors from the English and Japanese version of the anime reprise their roles in Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

Exhilarating Flight Experience: Get ready for a unique adventure with UNIVRS' anti-motion sickness technology that will help bring the thrilling cross-range combat against killer Titans to life.

Get ready for a unique adventure with UNIVRS' anti-motion sickness technology that will help bring the thrilling cross-range combat against killer Titans to life. Multiplayer: Team up with another member of the Scout Regiment in a two-player co-op or go solo in the fight for humanity.

Team up with another member of the Scout Regiment in a two-player co-op or go solo in the fight for humanity. Devise A Strategy: There will be a number of enemies out to get you. With a wider range of weapons at your disposal, devise and execute the best plan to cut down the Titan population in the city.

