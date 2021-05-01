Audeze Highlights New Features Added To Penrose Gaming Headset

Audeze revealed this week a number of new additions and features that have been included on their Penrose gaming headset. The company took a moment to release a new set of firmware updates (technically called version 0.1.10) adding QOL improvements and features including EQ change buttons, modified UI accessibility, mic/volume wheel adjustments, and more. It's kind of an interesting addition to the headset considering a lot of people who make these usually just produce what you get and don't add much for updates unless they're super sophisticated. You can read all about the firmware update below and see all time improvements made to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.