Audeze Highlights New Features Added To Penrose Gaming Headset
Audeze revealed this week a number of new additions and features that have been included on their Penrose gaming headset. The company took a moment to release a new set of firmware updates (technically called version 0.1.10) adding QOL improvements and features including EQ change buttons, modified UI accessibility, mic/volume wheel adjustments, and more. It's kind of an interesting addition to the headset considering a lot of people who make these usually just produce what you get and don't add much for updates unless they're super sophisticated. You can read all about the firmware update below and see all time improvements made to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.
The new firmware update for the Audeze Penrose includes the following features:
- New microphone EQ for improved voice clarity
- Ability to adjust Bluetooth/wireless volume mix via headphone or app
- Added EQ change and sidetone button commands with voice prompts
- User Interface (UI) improvements to wheel buttons:
- Single press + Scroll volume wheel for BT/wireless balance
- Long press vol wheel to scroll through EQ presets with voice prompts
- Single press + Scroll mic wheel for game/chat balance
- Long press mic wheel to turn on/off sidetone with voice promptsDesigned for the optimal gaming experience on next generation consoles, the Penrose wireless headset comes with a USB dongle that can be connected to the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and desktop computer systems. Penrose can also be connected to mobile devices using Bluetooth 5.0; both wireless and Bluetooth connections can be activated simultaneously, allowing users to customize their Penrose sound settings in real time using the Audeze HQ app. With a microphone designed in partnership with Shure™, the audio industry's most respected microphone brand, the Audeze Penrose delivers the most immersive gaming audio to elevate the next generation experience.