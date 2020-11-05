Audeze Mobius Gaming Headset Brings Comfort and Quality

Next-Gen video game consoles are right around the corner with new arrivals from both PlayStation and Xbox. With new console releases, it means new games, and no better way to prepare yourself than with the correct accessories to enhance your gaming experience. Audeze was kind enough to send over a pair of their Mobius 3-D Cinematic Audio Gaming Headset to check out. We have to say that this headset will really level up our gaming experience. With Next-Gen consoles still not out yet, we were able to test these out on the PlayStation 4 as well as the Nintendo Switch. We were just blown away by the experience that this headset gave us, and it will be a must-have this holiday season.

The Audeze Mobius gaming headset feature 3-D Audio, 7.1 Surround Sound, lightweight, and feature both Bluetooth and USB connection. This headset is very slick as they feature a memory foam headband and are quite flexible so there was pressure on your head only comfort when wearing the headset for extended periods. The earpads do feature memory foam and are replaceable, which is always a necessity when it comes to padded gaming headsets. The microphone is removable, so if you want to just wear them as normal headphones to listen to your game, they worked very well in that aspect, too. It did come with a variety of cords, one of them being the 3.5 mm that connects right into the PS4 Dualshock Controller.

We tested two games out with this headset, one of them being the PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima. The Mobius really shined when you turned on the 3-D surround sound functionality. With a 3-D manual on, the headset locks in your position and gives you the best quality sound you probably could ever get from a pair of headphones. While running around Japan, the landscape comes to life from the rustling of the trees, galloping of your horses, and even from the chirps of the birds flying around. You are transcended from watching the game to be inserted into the game when the Mobius is on. You could hear birds fly from your left ear to your right here in flawless motion, making you completely immersed in the game you are playing. Even when we started playing Star Wars: Squadrons, you become one with the ship and only deepen your experience while playing the game. You X-Wing and TIE Fighter noises are crisper than ever, you can hear the enemy ships fly around you as if they are right next to you.

Even when connecting these to the Nintendo Switch they still were unstoppable. Especially when playing Pokémon Sword and activating the 3-D Auto functionality, this allows the Audeze Mobius Gaming Headset to automatically calibrate the center of your audio as you move. This is perfect for when you're on the go with your Switch letting you move around and not having a drastic change in your audio performance. When watching Pokémon cut scenes or when you are in battle the entire experience changes dramatically as you become one with the game. Audeze really outdid themselves this time and with the Next-Gen consoles coming next week this will be a perfect addition to get the full experience of your system. We want to thank Audeze once again for letting us try the Mobius out, they are nothing but spectacular and a must-have for any gamer who wants the full package. If you were interested in changing your gaming experience fans can find this headset online and locate them here. They will also make a great gift this holiday season or a perfect addition to your X-Mas wish list.