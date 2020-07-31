August Spotlight Hours Will Have Three Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO

In addition to introducing the formerly GO Battle League exclusive Scraggy into the Research Breakthrough Box, Niantic has announced the next four Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO. Here's a breakdown on how to use these hours to hunt for Shiny Pokémon and best capitalize on all of the bonuses.

Tuesday, August 4, 2020: Horsea will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Horsea is available as a Shiny and gets two evolutions with Seadra and Kingdra, the latter of which needs a Dragon Scale to evolve. One of the fan-favorite Generation One Pokémon, Horsea has become a relatively rare spawn and the sea foam green color of its Shiny is great, so this hour will be welcome. For those who are already stocked up on Horsea, this will be a great hour to do Legendary Raids, taking advantage of the hour's double candy to maximize on Rayquaza candy.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020: Sableye will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Sableye is also available a Shiny and is one of the best in the game, with its shining golden hue. Hunting for a Sableye with high IVs will be a smart move, as Mega Evolution is coming soon to Pokémon GO, and Sableye receives one. As far as the bonus, save all of your double Legendary Pokémon for this day before transferring, because transferring will give double candy.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020: Venipede will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Venipede's Spotlight Hour will be the weakest of the four, as this Unova Pokémon's Shiny form has not yet been released. Players who haven't yet reached Level 40 should maximize on this hour by mass evolving Pokémon to capitalize on that double XP.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Geodude will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Finally, another Kanto Pokémon with a three-stage evolutionary line and a Shiny available. Geodude will send Pokémon GO players on an hour-long Shiny hunt in this last Spotlight of August, but don't forget to take advantage of double Stardust, the best bonus these hours offer, with a Starpiece.