Autonauts Vs. Piratebots Is Coming To PC This Summer

Curve Games revealed the latest game in the Autonauts series is coming this summer when they release Autonauts Vs. Piratebots for Steam. If the name didn't tip you off already, you'll be fighting aga=inst and defending your land from pirates. Excuse me, piratebots. You will create and automate a base, as well as fortify it with an army, to take on the dreaded foes who come ashore to take everything over. You can check out more about it below as we wait to hear about an official release date.

Grave news! Piratebots are kidnapping Autonauts and taking over our automated settlements! Only you can remove the invaders, recover your resources and resume control! You are Captain of the Autonauts Defence Force. You receive a distress signal from a nearby planet: a Piratebot invasion! You arrive to find that Piratebots have obliterated the base camp and taken control of the working outposts and industries. To win, you must destroy the Space Pirate Boss – "The Dread Pirate Robot" – whose heavily-defended stronghold lies on the other side of the world. Standing between you and the ultimate showdown are hundreds of scurvy Piratebots commanded by The Dread Pirate Robot's trusted Boss Mates. Rescue the innocent. Rebuild the settlement. Reclaim the world.

Automate a farming business to earn gold and fund your defence campaign in Autonauts Vs. Piratebots. Use industrious Workerbots, your ingenuity and all the natural resources you can harness to craft the tools and machinery needed to run a bustling settlement while commanding a successful defence campaign to conquer the invading Piratebots. Build squads of special Defencebots including Warriors, Archers and Knights, then use tactical combat programming to take on swathes of swarthy Piratebots and their Bosses.

Create and command your Defencebot squads to engage in intense Boss battles with the crazy Long Bot Silver, the diabolical Botbeard and the brutal Botbarossa, culminating in a fullscale assault on the Dread Pirate Robot's formidable fortress. Merciless Piratebots raiders regularly storm your growing base to vandalise and pillage. Set up vigilant guard patrols, erect mighty defensive walls and deploy armed towers to stop marauding Piratebots in their tracks. Collect new technology from the black-hearted Piratebots to drive them from the land and free your fellow Autonauts!