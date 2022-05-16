Azumarill Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

The Water Festival 2022 has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO focused on… you guessed it! Water-types. This raid rotation features Tapu Fini in Tier Five, Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids, and a dynamic Tier Three including Azumarill, Feraligatr, Alolan Raichu, and a new costumed Lapras wearing a bow. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Azumarill in Tier Three in Pokémon GO.

Top Azumarill Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Azumarill counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb)

Mega Beedrill (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Azumarill with efficiency.

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Attack Forme Deoxys (Poison Jab, Zap Cannon)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Azumarill can be defeated by solo trainers. Your best bet in order to pull this off as a solo Trainer is to power up your counters to their maximum CP.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Azumarill is an evolved species, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws. This would help increase the number of Candies you pull if you catch it with a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

Azumarill cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain a Shiny Feraligatr in Pokémon GO, you must either catch and evolve a Shiny Marill or hatch and evolve a Shiny Azurill up to this final form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!