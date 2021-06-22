B.ARK Gets A New Trailer & July Launch Date For PC And Switch

Join the ferocious members of Team B.ARK, a squad of animal pilots and Earth's only hope against the Dark Tide, a menacing armada of cybernetic sea creatures. Soar across the Solar System as one of four formidable pilots: Barker the Dog, Felicity the Cat, Lucio the Bear, and Marv the Rabbit. Master each character's unique ship, all equipped with their own weapon types and Super abilities. Combine forces in 4-player couch co-op and unleash Super abilities to create Fusion Combos capable of destroying whole waves of enemies. Power up and battle aquatic mechanical menaces like the ruthless Crush-taceans, the steel-plated Metal Head sharks, and survive the spinning auto-firing onslaught of StarShip 2000!

Face off against impressive screen-filling bosses with the risk-taking attitude of a daredevil dogfighter. Downed players can be picked up by teammates' ships to enable Side-Car Mode, allowing downed friends to stay in the game. Fly like a team, but don't forget about the end level tally that compares each pilot's performance! Inspired by action-packed Saturday morning cartoons, B.ARK's gorgeous hand-drawn animations and jovial score make for fast-paced, approachable fun. Play solo or set up a night with friends and explore a charming, nostalgic universe.