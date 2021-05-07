BADA Space Station Hosting Livestream Event From May 8th-9th

Terahard, an independent video game developer based in London, has made the announcement that they'll be hosting a live stream for their indie science-fiction action game, BADA Space Station, on the dates of May 8th through May 9th. BADA Space Station pits players against each other as marketers looking to sell their extra-planar wares to the masses but allegedly can get chaotic very quickly. The live stream event will take place on Twitch, as so many streaming events often do nowadays.

According to the press release by Terahard, this game is a 3rd-person arena-style game geared for groups of one to four players at a time. The press release continues by stating the following:

In BADA Space Station all the marketers are capable of dishing out extreme havoc alone, but together they are a force to be reckoned with. Become the embodiment of pure chaos in over 10 unique arenas. Channel your inner badass, advertise your extra-planar products to the masses and SELL, SELL, SELL! Get the chance to see a peek of the earliest playable version of the game where you can assemble your elite sales-force, and tear down wave after wave of alien monstrosities in order to push the products of your sponsors to the masses!

BADA Space Station possesses the following key features:

1-4 Player Online and Local Co-op

4 Awesome, Badass Characters

12 Unique Arenas

Over 50 customizable skills

More LOOT Than You Can Count

Tons of Replayability

BADA "will be available on PC via Steam, Epic Store, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series in Q4 2021," according to Terahard. Are you ready for the game's release? Are you excited to play this game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!