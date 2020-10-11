Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access Now Available For Mac Users

Some cool news from Larian Studios this week as they have made Baldur's Gate 3 in Early Access available for Mac users. It seems for the past couple days, the game has had issues for players who have been using OSX, despite being able to download and play the game on Steam. According to a short email sent out late yesterday by Apple themselves to members of the media, it appears that has been resolved. This comes with he latest hotfix update for the game, which we have a snippet about for you below, but you can read more about here.

We've got a lot more analytics that run in the background. We'll share more insights and data in the next Community Update, but for now, you should know that it's not just bug reports that help us solve issues and improve the game, we have a system of anonymous analytics running in the background that show us a lot about how the game is played, and thus how we can improve it. Simply playing Baldur's Gate 3 makes it better for you now, and everyone else in the future.

One important thing this hotfix has solved is the resolution upon the death of Gale. Those who've let Gale die may have found that an important item is missing, which is required. That's back! So, which was it? K'ha'trach'ash'ssji, K'ha'ash'ssji'trach, or the easier to pronounce "K'ha'ssji'trach'ash"? Only Gale lovers will know.

Also, we fixed an error where people were stealing from merchants by directly equipping the stolen items out of their inventory. Hubris! It's in the title!

We still currently recommend you play the game on DX11 mode if you experience frequent crashing, or graphical errors. But they should be reduced now. The next big patch will include a host of fixes for cinematics and animation as well as UI glitches, and a community update diving into the game's launch.