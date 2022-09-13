Bandai Namco Shows Off Tekken 8 During Sony's State Of Play

Bandai Namco kicked off Sony's State of Play livestream today with a look at Tekken 8, set to be released next year. The video showed off what feels like gameplay footage, but didn't have the usual meters and other information on the screen. This was straight-up a presentation of a fight on a very specific stage featuring Kazuya Mishima battling against Jin Kazama. If these are the graphics we can expect from this entry into the series, this will be one of the best-designed entries in the entire franchise. We have snippets of the PlayStation Blog entry penned by Katsuhiro Harada, the game's Executive Producer and Director. Enjoy the video!

This trailer was actually taken directly from a certain part in the current work-in-progress Tekken 8's story mode, played on PlayStation 5. In other words, all the character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game. Although this was captured from the story mode, it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes. (Of course, some of the effects, dialogue as well as the camera angle is currently being updated and may change when the game launches). […]

In the trailer, you can see this level of quality in the newly created playable character models that completely sets itself apart from the current Tekken 7, and in little details like how water droplets run down the character's skin. This is not footage created solely for trailer purposes, but an actual real-time rendering of what is happening on the game screen. Also, if you pay attention to the background during the battle, you can see dynamic waves and tornadoes, a huge tanker gradually breaking apart, storm rendering so realistic that you can feel the wind pressure, the density of the rain. These are all battle stage effects to be used in this title. We are of course working hard to enhance the quality even further. In the latest version of the work-in-progress build, the quality is dynamically improving each day, with the giant tanker moving closer to the shore in the background and large flames flare up near where the character is standing. We hope you look forward to seeing them in-game!