Bandai Namco Will Release Scarlet Nexus On June 25th

Bandai Namco revealed that they finally have a release date for Scarlet Nexus as the game will drop onto PC and consoles on June 25th. The game was revealed over the summer of last year as we got a look at the action RPG. Since then it's been revealed that the game will be adapted into an anime series, which is rather weird since the game hasn't even come out yet. But it looks like fans will experience it for a month before the anime drops in July 2021. For now, you can enjoy the latest trailer as they show off the character Kasane, as well as more aspects of the game we haven't seen before.

Scarlet Nexus is a thrilling Action-RPG featuring a unique dual protagonist storyline where players can choose to play through the game as either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall and experience the story through their eyes. Interact learn new details about each character's squad members and finish both Yuito and Kasane's playthrough to get the complete Scarlet Nexus storyline. Beyond the story, both characters allow for different gameplay experiences. Yuito attacks with his blade while Kasane uses kunai for wide, sweeping attacks. Both Yuito and Kasane also feature their own skill trees and will be teamed up with a wide variety of characters through their missions. Combine your squad's powerful psychic abilities with Kasane and Yuito's attacks to take advantage of enemy weaknesses and dominate the battle. A brand-new anime series based on the Scarlet Nexus franchise has also been revealed by FUNimation for release Summer 2021. Produced by SUNRISE Inc., the Scarlet Nexus anime follows the exploits of new OSF recruits, Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, along with their squad mates, as they battle against deadly otherworldly beings known as The Others.