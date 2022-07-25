Bare Butt Boxing Will Release Sometime In Q4 2022

Indie developer and publisher Tuatara Games have revealed that their new physical brawler Bare Butt Boxing will be coming in Q4 2022. If you haven't had a chance to check the game out,t he4 name practically says it all as you're getting a ridiculous boxing/brawling game with characters all showing off their butts. But it's aliens and weird creatures, not humans, so it's all good. It's just a chance for the developers to have a little fun with some mechanics that you don't normally see in most games, or when you do, they tend to be a bit further north. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below along with additional info on what to expect.

Take control of mischievous aliens mesmerized by the sport of boxing as they battle it out all over our beloved planet Earth, unaware of the laws and traditions of human society. Enjoy the chaos and whimsy of simulated characters and environments in this action arena brawler that will keep you hooked with surprising combat twists and gameplay variety. Board the spaceship, we're off to the next scrimmage! Entranced by the sport of boxing, mischievous alien youngsters descend upon Earth to mimic their favorite fighters. Prepare for clothing-free, trap-ridden matches in the farthest corners of the planet. Romp around in 6-player free-for-all brawls across colorful locations around the globe and even in space. No referees involved! Launch opponents through goals in local and online multiplayer to score the most points and emerge victorious. Dash for game-changing power-ups like electric fists and explosive sticky bombs. Stay alert and avoid traps, pitfalls, and other surprising hazards that can spell instant disaster. Deck out champions with cool customizations unlocked solely through playing and climb atop the leaderboards, leaving no ifs, ands, or butts on who's the champ.