Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Reveals Plans For Post-Launch

Dovetail Games has released a new video this past week for Bassmaster Fishing 2022 doing a proper Q&A as well as talking about future content. The video, which you can watch down at the bottom, goes over a number of topics fans have been curious about, as they go over some of the finer details about certain subjects. Enjoy the video below as it will be released on October 28th.

Join Executive Producer Ben Gunstone, Studio Producer Desmond O'Conner, and Community Manager Benjamin Symons for a discussion about some of the work being done to make Bassmaster Fishing 2022 the most authentic bass fishing experience possible. Featuring a fully in-depth career mode, players will begin their angling career in the College Series and then move up through the ranks in the Opens, Elite Series, and ultimately the Bassmaster Classic as they strive to achieve angling immortality.

In addition to sharing more of the gear and simulation mechanics players will engage with through the career mode, the team also shared more information about the title's multiplayer modes, including Bassmaster Royale, which all feature multiplayer cross-play on all platforms. This game mode will have up to 60 players go head-to-head to be the last angler standing in an intense 40-minute round of catching bass where players will need to stay above the cut line to avoid being eliminated.

The team took the opportunity to share their plans for post-launch support as well, with plans for additional DLC content including new fishing gear, anglers, and venues. A roadmap with new content, feature enhancements, quality of life improvements and more will be released later this year. The team is specifically looking to add additional character customization elements including beards and more diverse clothing to express each players individuality whether fishing solo or online with others.