Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Reveals Ten Playable Pro-Anglers

Dovetail Games revealed ten brand new selectable pro-anglers that will be added to the roster of Bassmaster Fishing 2022. With all of the planning that's going into the game, they have now revealed that you'll be able to play as some of the top players who currently compete in the sport, which will give the game an added sense or realism as opposed to being a faceless fisherman in a boat. You can read about the full roster below as we're still waiting for the game to get an official release date.

Scott R. Martin: From Clewiston, Florida, Scott R. Martin brings his highly successful brand of bass fishing to the Bassmaster Series. Scott is a seven-time FLW Tour Champion and a two-time Gold Medal Winner, don't overlook Scott.

From Clewiston, Florida, Scott R. Martin brings his highly successful brand of fishing to the Series. Scott is a seven-time FLW Tour Champion and a two-time Gold Medal Winner, don't overlook Scott. Hank Cherry: Joining the team from Lincolnton, North Carolina, is the two-time back-to-back Bassmaster Classic Champion, Hank Cherry.

Joining the team from Lincolnton, North Carolina, is the two-time back-to-back Classic Champion, Hank Cherry. Carl Jocumsen: The first ever Australian angler to qualify for the Bassmaster Elite Series, Carl Jocumsen joins the Bassmaster Fishing 2022 pro angler team.

The first ever Australian angler to qualify for the Elite Series, Carl Jocumsen joins the Fishing 2022 pro angler team. John Crews: A Bassmaster Series veteran, John Crews from Salem, Virginia joins the team. With over 200 Bassmaster tournaments under his belt, John is a force to be reckoned with.

A Series veteran, John Crews from Salem, Virginia joins the team. With over 200 tournaments under his belt, John is a force to be reckoned with. Scott Canterbury: 2019 Angler of the year winner from Odenville, Alabama: Scott Canterbury. Scott's experience in Bassmaster makes him a great pro to play as in Bassmaster Fishing 2022.

2019 Angler of the year winner from Odenville, Alabama: Scott Canterbury. Scott's experience in makes him a great pro to play as in Fishing 2022. Stetson Blaylock: Stetson Blaylock from Benton, Arkansas joins the Bassmaster Fishing 2022 pro line up. With an Elite Series win on his record, Stetson is not to be messed with on the water.

Stetson Blaylock from Benton, Arkansas joins the Fishing 2022 pro line up. With an Elite Series win on his record, Stetson is not to be messed with on the water. Takumi Ito: Recent winner of the 2021 St. Lawrence River Event from Chiba, Japan: Takumi Ito. If Takumi's enthusiasm doesn't make him a top pick, then his stats surely will.

Recent winner of the 2021 St. Lawrence River Event from Chiba, Japan: Takumi Ito. If Takumi's enthusiasm doesn't make him a top pick, then his stats surely will. Jeff Gustafson: From Keewatin, Canada, and a 2021 Elite Series winner on the Tennessee River, we have Jeff Gustafson who joins the Bassmaster Fishing 2022 team.

From Keewatin, Canada, and a 2021 Elite Series winner on the Tennessee River, we have Jeff Gustafson who joins the Fishing 2022 team. Buddy Gross: From Chickamauga, Georgia, one of the in-game venues, Buddy Gross is a playable angler. Consider Buddy when picking a pro angler and see if home advantage comes into play when fishing Lake Chickamauga!

From Chickamauga, Georgia, one of the in-game venues, Buddy Gross is a playable angler. Consider Buddy when picking a pro angler and see if home advantage comes into play when fishing Lake Chickamauga! Skylar Hamilton: Skylar Hamilton from Dandrige, Tennessee joins the team! Skylar has plenty of experience on the water, an Elite Series win and multiple top 10 finishes within the Elite Series, Skylar Hamilton will be sure to challenge the leaderboards.