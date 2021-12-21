Battle For Secrecy Part 1 Begins In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

After a month plagued with delays, The Battle for Secrecy Brilliant Event Part One is set to go live today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

The Brilliant Foundables coming to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for the Battle for Secrecy Brilliant Event Part One include:

Brilliant Young Hermione Granger – map encounter

Brilliant Snatcher – map encounter

Brilliant Severus Snape's Doe Patronis – Wizarding Challenges

Brilliant Deluminator – Brilliant Portkeys and Bonus Assignment reward

Brilliant Ron Weasley's Radio – Special Assignment reward

The Special Assignment for this event includes the following tasks and rewards:

Special Assignment Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 25 Gold Coins

Use Master Notes 1 Time: 25 Gold Coins

Return 8 Brilliant Snatcher: 6 Healing Potions

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Special Assignment Page Two of Four

Return 12 Legends of Hogwarts Foundables: 50 Gold Coins

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 1 Time: 3 Exstimulo Potions

Return 10 Brilliant Young Hermione Granger: 50 Gold Coins

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Special Assignment Page Three of Four

Brew 3 Potions: 5 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Collect 3 Brilliant The Battle for Secrecy Runestones: 75 Gold Coins

Earn 5000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 5 Silver Keys

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 10 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Special Assignment Page Four of Four

Cast 6 Fair Riddikulus Spells: 3 Spell Books

Defeat 10 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 3 Spell Books

Collect 2 Severus Snape's Doe Patronus by Using Brilliant Battle for Secrecy Runestones: 5 Spell Books

Rewards: 10 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Gold Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Ron Weasley's Radio

When the Special Assignment is completed, a Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Bonus Assignment

Place 3 Images on the Battle for Secrecy Registry: 3 Wit-Sharpening Potions

Return 15 Legends of Hogwarts Foundabls: 12 Silvery Keys

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP: 5 Spell Books

Return 3 Young Neville Longbottom Foundables: 50 Spell Energy

Return 3 Ginny Weasley Foundables: 5 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Deluminator