Battlefield 2042 Reveals More Season 3 Content Coming Next Week

Electronic Arts and EA DICE have revealed more info for Season 3 coming to Battlefield 2042, as they will be releasing it next week. The third season is being called Escalation, and will come with a few new additions to make the gameplay a little more hectic and exciting. Chief among them are some new weapons being added to the battlefield, many of which come with different aspects that can make you a terror to enemy players in certain situations. They also revealed that there will be more additions later on, including the Specialist rework that will add a Class-based system and a set of balance adjustments, as well as reworkings of the Manifest and Breakaway launch maps to make them more interesting. You can read more about it below as the season will launch on November 22nd.

In Season 3, players will be able to take the fight to the untamed wilderness in Sweden with the new map, Spearhead, featuring semi-automated manufacturing facilities of high-tech weaponry. New Egyptian-born Specialist and security expert Zain is adept at flushing foes out of cover with his XM370A Airburst Rifle. With his perseverance under pressure helping him lead on the front lines, Zain can immediately recharge his health after taking out an enemy.

Multiple weapons and a Battlefield-classic throwable are also on the Season 3 roster; high damage and more tactical stakes are the name of the game with these additions. The Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun launches unbelievably fast projectiles and features multiple firing modes, meaning players who can master its charging times will find versatility and power in this cutting-edge weapon. The double-barreled, semi-automatic NVK-S22 Smart Shotgun is compact and nimble enough for users to be able to ambush in close-quarters situations. The long-barreled NVK-P125 Bullpup Pistol is an ideal sidearm for long-distance encounters. Beyond guns, Throwing Knives are coming to Battlefield 2042 arsenals this season as well.

The multi-moded EMKV90-TOR Tank offers an adaptable way to move across the combat zone, wreaking havoc in the process. The EMKV90-TOR has two modes: Mobility Mode, emphasizing swiftness, and Siege Mode, which slows the tank down to a crawl, but allows it to deal immense damage. In addition, this tank features a special system that detects the source of incoming attacks within a range, and displays them in the HUD. Players looking for more progression in Battlefield 2042 will find lots to do this season. In addition to the Battle Pass, New Assignments will offer more Vault Weapons, such as the XM8 and A-91, with even more to come in future Season 3 updates.