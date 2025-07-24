Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, Battlefield Studios

Battlefield 6 Has Released The Official Reveal Trailer

Electronic Arts dropped the official reveal trailer for Battlefield 6 today, revealing a bigger event happening at the end of the month

Article Summary Battlefield 6 reveal trailer debuts, showcasing new story and faction Pax Armata shaking up the franchise.

Prepare for a massive multiplayer reveal event live on July 31 featuring developers from Battlefield Studios.

Battlefield 6 promises epic scale warfare, destructible environments, and intense squad-based combat.

Global live gameplay streams with top creators to follow, offering first looks from cities worldwide.

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios dropped the official reveal trailer for Battlefield 6, giving us a glimpse into the story of the latest title ahead of its full reveal this month. The trailer, which you can check out here, shows us the Pax Armata, which is a private military corp run by former NATO states with a greater global agenda that could toss the world into a giant war once again, setting the stage for what will be the new single-player campaign. We have more details below about the reveal event happening next Thursday, but until then, enjoy the trailer!

Battlefield 6

In Battlefield 6, the series' incredible blend of visceral combat, epic warfare, and player freedom returns. Blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage or take to the skies in white-knuckle dogfights. Take part in a war filled with tanks, fighter jets, and sweeping combat at a grand scale but remember: the deadliest weapon is your squad.

Reveal Event

On Thursday, July 31 at 11:30 AM PDT / 14:30 PM EDT, a blockbuster multiplayer reveal event will be held live with the developers from Battlefield Studios. This is the biggest moment in Battlefield history, and it's one you won't want to miss. This epic showcase will lift the curtain on Battlefield 6's much-anticipated multiplayer features and demonstrate why this is the most ambitious title in the series' history, with an explosive showcase of some of the jaw-dropping maps players will battle across, the suite of modes both new and returning, and much much more.

Following this broadcast, your favorite first-person shooter creators will also be sharing the first ever Battlefield 6 gameplay streams, revealing unprecedented access to the game, with talent joining in from live events all over the world, from Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris and London – with a follow up event occurring in Hong Kong on August 2.

