Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, Battlefield REDSEC

Battlefield REDSEC Has Launched Alongside Battlefield 6 – Season One

Battlefield 6 - Season One has launched, and with it comes Battlefield REDSEC, a new and interesting take on the battle royale format

Article Summary Battlefield 6 launches Season One with Battlefield REDSEC, an all-new twist on the battle royale genre.

Drop into Fort Lyndon, the largest Battlefield map ever, for 100-player squad battles and explosive action.

Try Gauntlet mode, featuring intense four-squad tournaments with dynamic, round-based mission objectives.

Battlefield Portal lets players create custom REDSEC experiences and game modes within Fort Lyndon.

Electronic Arts has released a new mode alongside the first season of Battlefield 6, as players can dive into Battlefield REDSEC. This is their unique take on the battle toyale format without making it their official BR mode, offering players a different kind of fight on their largest map created to date with Fort Lyndon. We have the finer details about it here with a new launch trailer showing it off in the most explosive way possible, as the mode is now live.

Battlefield REDSEC

As part of this free-to-play package, players can jump into Battlefield's biggest map ever Fort Lyndon, and experience an explosive new take on the Battle Royale genre. Battlefield's DNA is fused with the best of the Battle Royale genre, creating unrivaled opportunities for your team to approach each match and achieve ultimate victory. Players drop into a massive battle with 100 players, explore a massive world for powerful loot, and take down enemy squads through Battlefield's signature gameplay experience.The power of Tactical Destruction brings an entirely new level of strategy to the genre, as players create their own paths to victory or turn the environment into their own deadly weapon while crushing opposing squads. Each round is a bombastic ride, on an incredible cinematic scale that Battlefield is known for.

REDSEC's free-to-play destination also includes Gauntlet, a new mode which pushes squad competition to a new level of intensity. In this fast-paced elimination mode, eight teams of four-player squads compete in a series of dynamic round-based missions in a tournament-style format. Each round consists of five-minute windows for squads to complete their mission objectives. Prepare for the unexpected as each round, location, and mission will be unique variables.

Players can also go beyond the lines in REDSEC and change the rules of engagement with Battlefield Portal. With this toolset, players can create or discover their own REDSEC experiences on the diverse and ever evolving Fort Lyndon playspace. Create a grueling battle environment with sledgehammers only, fight against the best of the best in a headshot contest or create something truly unexpected, with these powerful scripting and customization tools, all available within the Fort Lyndon sandbox for free.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!