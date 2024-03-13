Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Esports Conference

Big Esports Conference Championship Announced For April

The Big Esports Conference Championship will take place at The Ohio State University and Game Arena from April 12-13, 2024.

Article Summary Big Esports Conference Championship kicks off April 12-13 at OSU and Game Arena.

Over 200 competitors from Big Ten schools will vie for the esports crown.

Attendees compete in Super Smash Bros., Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Valorant.

Watch live esports action and CECC qualifier battles on Twitch.

Organizers behind the Big Esports Conference (BEC) announced their major Championship will take place this April in Ohio. The event is set to take place at The Ohio State University and Game Arena on April 12-13, featuring qualifying schools who competed in events leading up to the championship in multiple games. We have the finer details for you here as we now wait to see which of the schools will be attending to represent across four different titles.

Big Esports Conference Championship

The BEC is the esports organizing body for Big Ten Conference member schools that operate or facilitate esports programs. 14 of the 16 member schools participating include Indiana University – Bloomington, University of Iowa, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Northwestern University, The Ohio State University, Purdue University, Rutgers University, University of California Los Angeles, and University of Wisconsin. This marks the first time these schools will gather at a live event to crown a champion across multiple game titles.

The Big Esports Conference is the first mover among traditional power conferences to organize esports across their member schools. The championship event will welcome more than 200 competitors to fight for the title of BEC Tournament Champion, and an automatic qualifying bid for CECC Texas. For fans watching online, they will be able to catch the action on Twitch. As an official CECC qualifying event, CSMG, ESPORTSU, Esports Foundry and Game Arena will work together to help with sponsorships, broadcast services, logistics, and venue operations for the event. The Big Esports Conference Championship will be held at Game Arena and The Ohio State University for the first day and then Game Arena in Columbus, Ohio, for day two. Schools will be competing in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Overwatch 2, Rocket League, and Valorant.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!