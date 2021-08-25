Black Desert Has Released New Free DLC On Consoles

Pearl Abyss has released some brand new DLC content for Black Desert specifically for console players to have a little fun with. This special DLC consists of a variety of in-game items for you to apply to your character and in the game. One of the most precious items in the package that they wanted to point out is the Treasurable Memories Classic Box, as you can open it to get a classic costume for the character that you are currently playing. We have a little more info on the DLC below, which you can pick up today, but only for a short amount of time before it vanishes.

The free DLC consists of a variety of in-game items. One of the most precious items in the package is the Treasurable Memories Classic Box. Adventurers can open it to get a classic costume for the character they are playing. Furthermore, it contains five Combat & Skill EXP 300% that will help players to grow their characters quicker and the Advice of Valks and Mystical Artisan's Memory Bundle items will assist adventurers in enhancing their equipment and gear. Additionally, adventurers can look forward to Js special scroll which increases item drop rate by 100%. This effect can also be stacked with other Item Collection Increase Scrolls. The free DLC is available now on both the PlayStation store and Microsoft store until the end of September.

In addition, a host of in-game events and rewards are awaiting Black Desert adventurers and the special attendance awards are better than ever and include a Caphras Stone Bundle, Marine Romance Outfit Box, Blessing of Old Moon Pack. Special play-time challenges are rewarded with items such as Ancient Spirit Dust, High-Quality Draught Box, Golden Seal of Panto. These items can help a character to level faster and enrich the gameplay experience.