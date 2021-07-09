Black Skylands Now Available On Steam, GOG, & The Epic Games Store

Independent developers tinyBuild Games and Hungry Couch Games have announced the Early Access launch of Black Skylands for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store! The game, billed as the first in the "skypunk" genre, is available for $19.99 on any of the aforementioned platforms.

According to the press release put out about the game by tinyBuild, the premise of this game is that the Earth has been turned into multiple floating islands. The ensuing world was peaceful for a time, but then something happened and that peacetime has since ended. Furthermore:

You are Eva—a proud daughter of the Earners. After an scientific discovery goes horribly awry, your homeland is plunged into relentless struggle against the Swarm—a terrifying species who know no mercy and feel no remorse. Not only you must stop the Swarm's onslaught, but also stand against the Falcons led by cruel and arrogant Kain. After seizing power in the Earners' lands to protect them from the invading monstrosities, this usurper becomes a menacing threat himself.

Some of the key features for Black Skylands include the following:

Fight in the skies and on land

Customize your vessel and weaponry

Build, expand and protect your aerial base

Capture territories

Explore a sprawling open world

You can watch the trailer for this game below. What do you think about Black Skylands? Does this game by tinyBuild Games and Hungry Couch Games appeal to you? Is the "skypunk" genre truly an unexplored genre for video game formats? Let us know what your thoughts are about this game in the comments below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Black Skylands Early Access Launch Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ae86TmsYeYU)