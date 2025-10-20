Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AttritoM7 Productions, blackwood

Blackwood Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Blkackwood, as we get a better idea of the gameplay coming to the title

Article Summary Watch the new Blackwood gameplay trailer featuring 3.5 minutes of stylish, action-packed footage.

Play as a DVD store owner by day and an assassin by night in an authentic 2012 New York setting.

Experience fluid combat, brutal contextual takedowns, and cinematic narrative in Blackwood.

Balance your double life with RPG elements, store management, and impactful story choices.

Indie game developer and publisher AttritoM7 Productions have dropped a new trailer for the game Blackwood, this time showing off more of the gameplay. To call it a trailer is kind of ridicilous as they give you three and a half minutes worth of footage here, as you lead a double life as a DVD salesman by day and an assassin by night. Enjoy the trailer above as the game won't be out for another year.

Blackwood

Step into the world of Blackwood, a gritty third-person action thriller that blends smooth, responsive combat with cinematic storytelling. You play as a seemingly ordinary store owner, managing your small DVD shop in an authentic recreation of New York, 2012. But when night falls, you descend into the city's underworld as a contract killer, caught between survival, morality, and a past that refuses to stay buried.

Fight Your Way Through The City: Gunplay is fast, stylish, and unforgiving — with fluid movement options like dives, rolls, and slides to keep the action relentless. Every encounter feels cinematic yet responsive, giving you the freedom to create your own moments of chaos.

Gunplay is fast, stylish, and unforgiving — with fluid movement options like dives, rolls, and slides to keep the action relentless. Every encounter feels cinematic yet responsive, giving you the freedom to create your own moments of chaos. Master Brutal Takedowns: Blackwood's signature mechanic: countless contextual takedowns. From one-on-one hand-to-hand executions to using the environment around you, every fight is an opportunity to end your enemies with precision and style. Grounded, weighty, and satisfying to master.

Blackwood's signature mechanic: countless contextual takedowns. From one-on-one hand-to-hand executions to using the environment around you, every fight is an opportunity to end your enemies with precision and style. Grounded, weighty, and satisfying to master. A Double Life To Balance: Your store is more than just a front — it's where you live, decorate, and roleplay a "normal" existence. Buy and sell DVDs, change outfits, interact with your apartment, and explore small RPG elements that make your dual identity feel tangible. The contrast between day and night defines the world and the choices you make.

Your store is more than just a front — it's where you live, decorate, and roleplay a "normal" existence. Buy and sell DVDs, change outfits, interact with your apartment, and explore small RPG elements that make your dual identity feel tangible. The contrast between day and night defines the world and the choices you make. Cinematic Storytelling: With Marvel-style narrative flair, Blackwood introduces a cast of flawed, human characters navigating a violent city full of secrets. Every ad, tattoo, and poster tells a story. Every mission pulls you deeper into a web of conspiracies and consequences.

