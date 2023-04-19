BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Hits Xbox & PC April 26th BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will finally be coming to both PC and Xbox consoles next week, complete with all the updates and content.

Arc System Works confirmed this week that the PC and Xbox version of BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is coming out on April 26th. Specifically, players will be getting the Special Edition of the game, which comes with everything under the sun that has been released to date, as well as all of the updates the game has been given to improve it. This way, everyone is on the same playing field with everything they need to fight, no matter what platform they happen to be playing on. We got more info below as we now wait until it comes out next Wednesday.

"An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus' Persona, French Bread's Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth's hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you've come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works. The ultimate cross-dimensional tag fighting game BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is being updated to Version 2.0! The special edition includes the main game, the 2.0 update, and all the previously released DLC!"