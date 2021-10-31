Blaziken & More Character Rares In Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, is shrouded in mystery. Even as details begin to come out, precious little is known about this set. We don't know when it will be adapted to English. We initially thought we knew that it would include a Shiny Vault subset but that seems to not actually be the case. We don't know what Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

If you compare these to the first set of Character Cards we showed, you'll note a major difference. These are yet another variation on the theme. Our initial reports showed that Character Cards were returning in the same style initially seen in Cosmic Eclipse. That same report showed a new style of card that blended Character Cards with Pokémon-VMAX to make a Character Super Rare. Now, we can confirm that Character Rares will be in the set as well, which is an entirely new style of card that blends Character Cards with the Pokémon-V mechanic. Here, you can see three Character Rares on display with Blaziken V, Zamazenta V, and Blissey V.

It seems as if VMAX Climax is indeed a literal title, as the Pokémon TCG will soon introduce a new card style and mechanic that replaces the VMAX with the Pokémon V-Star. This style of card will be included in Japan's Star Birth in January 2022 as well as an upcoming English equivalent. It will be very interesting, then, to see where the English-language Pokémon TCG will slot their version of VMAX Climax, as it will likely be the last appearance of VMAX cards.