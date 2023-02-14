Bleak Sword DX Announced For PC & Switch This Year Devolver Digital confirmed that they'll be releasing Bleak Sword DX sometime in 2023 for both the Switch and PC platforms.

Developer More8Bit and publisher Devolver Digital announced that Bleak Sword DX will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch sometime this year. In case you don't already know, this version of the game is an expanded version of the original Apple Arcade title, giving you a number of cool additions and a number of improvements. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom as we wait to hear about a proper release date.

"Pure, thrilling, and wonderfully cruel, Bleak Sword DX is a dark fantasy action game challenging warriors to fight their way through compact, cursed diorama battlefields. Newly updated for PC, Bleak Sword DX expands on the critically acclaimed Apple Arcade version with elegant controls, three new game modes, and multiple gameplay and graphical improvements. Through twelve tense and deeply atmospheric chapters, you must lift the curse of the legendary Bleak Sword by striking down all manner of horrifying creatures across an oppressive world wielding fierce weaponry and powerful magic. This striking experience is scored by award-winning composer Jim Guthrie, with sound provided by famed designer Joonas Turner."

"DX includes all original Bleak Sword chapters plus the three DLC chapters complete with new level and enemy layouts. A brand new Randomizer campaign modifier throws you into a remixed version of the original game where leveling up or facing bosses in order is not guaranteed. Jump into the brand new Boss Run gauntlet and face all 12 in-game bosses back to back with only one health bar. Make one wrong step and prepare to pay dearly! The soul-crushing Arena mode throws you into a gladiator-style fight for survival. Fight increasingly difficult enemies and become a Bleak Sword legend. New attacks, parries, and counters complement a streamlined control system designed specifically for PC & console, while enhanced enemy AI makes them more unpredictable."