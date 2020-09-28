Blizzard Crowns World Of Warcraft AWC BFA 2020 Regional Champions

This evening, Blizzard officially crowned two regional champions for the World Of Warcraft Arena World Championship. After a weekend of tough battles, we've got new North American and European champs as Wildcard Gaming took the EU title while N2KC snagged the NA title. An extra tough feat considering all of the battles were held online due to COVID-19 still being an issue. Each team competed in a circuit against the best PvP teams from around the world through a series of four cups, with each team ending the Battle for Azeroth season taking home $50k and the AWC Championship trophies. As well as securing spots in the Hall of Fame. We'll see how both teams move from here and are able to capitalize on their success moving into the Fall and the 2021 season. You can read more about the wins below from Blizzard as the company now moves onto the WoW Classic Fall Conquest next weekend on October 3rd, which you can check out on both YouTube and Twitch.

EU Champions – Wildcard Gaming: After a grueling season, Wildcard Gaming faced off against XSET on Saturday night. In an intense battle, featuring an incredibly quick final map win, Wildcard Gaming triumphed 4-1 to secure the title of European Champions. NA Champions – M2KC: The North American final proved just as ferocious, as M2KC dominated Charlotte Phoenix in the final match to secure a 4-1 final victory and the NA Championship. "Even after 13 years, you never know what to expect from the Arena World Championship," said David Hollings, Product Lead for Arena World Championship. "Every single team really stepped up their game entering the fir ever AWC Circuit. This year has been incredibly difficult for everyone and I cannot think of a more exciting way to conclude the Battle for Azeroth season."