Blizzard Reveals Final Details For Hearthstone Masters Tour Ironforge

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the final details today for the upcoming Hearthstone Masters Tour Ironforge tournament. The event will take place starting on Friday, March 12th, and run through the weekend until the finals on March 14th. In what is one of the first major tournaments the company is holding with the ESL, more than 300 invited players from over 40 countries will compete remotely online for a shot at the $250k prize pool. Players with at least seven wins will also earn points towards the Road to Grandmasters, as well as earning a shot to receive an invite to Grandmasters 2021 Season 2. We also learned how ill be the broadcast team for this particular event, as the casters will be TJ "Azumoqt" Sanders, Darroch "Darroch" Brown, Jia "Jia" Dee, Neil "Lorinda" Bond, and Alex "RavenCasts" Baguley.

The event looks like it'll be one of the better showdowns for 2021, looking at the talent pool who have entered and are looking to make it past the first day. You can watch the entire event on YouTube across all three days. You can read how the tournament will play out below, and for those of you who have never watched it before, you can read a full breakdown of how the system works from Blizzard themselves here.

Hearthstone Masters Tour Ironforge will be played in the 4 deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban format. Players who manage at least a 7-2 result will qualify for a Masters Tour Orgrimmar invite! Day 1: Five rounds of Swiss.

Day 2: Four rounds of Swiss, followed by the Top 16 single-elimination round.

Day 3: Top 8 players will compete in the playoffs, and a new Masters Tour Champion will be crowned! For qualified players, please check the full tournament schedule for information regarding mandatory player check-ins, round start times, and more. Qualified players should familiarize themselves with our rules and policies.