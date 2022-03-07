Blizzard To Reveal The Future Of Warcraft Next Month

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a small notice today revealing that over the next month or so will reveal the future of Warcraft. This isn't just a single game announcement, either, as the short blog post indicates that we will be getting multiple reveals. The first of which will be for Hearthstone on March 15th, which technically falls under Warcraft since it's a game played in the world of Azeroth. Three new expansions will be revealed for that which will come out over the course of 2022. Meanwhile, World Of Warcraft and WoW Classic will be getting their own additions, which we have the shorth reveal details below, but the crux of that info will be released on April 19th when the reveal the next WoW expansion.

We're excited to show you what we've been working on and where your adventures in Azeroth will go next. Until then, we hope you are enjoying Eternity's End, the newest content update and final chapter of the Shadowlands saga. The heroes of Azeroth have been called forth to this intriguing new land of Zereth Mortis to thwart the Jailer's efforts and stop him from rewriting reality as we know it. This past week we have seen brave adventurers make their way into the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid zone on Normal and Heroic difficulty, and this week they will finally come face-to-face with the Jailer himself as Raid Finder and Mythic difficulties become available. I'm eager to see who will achieve world first!

In WoW Classic, players have gathered their strongest allies to go beyond the gates of the ancient troll city of Zul'Gurub, face the Blood God Hakkar, and reap the rewards in Season of Mastery. Players have also been taking on the challenges in Burning Crusade Classic Phase 3 as they make their way into the Black Temple to face Illidan within his stronghold, engage in the Battle for Mount Hyjal to preserve history, and much more.

The competition is fierce as WoW Esports celebrates 15 years this April with more seasons of epic competition ahead. For those looking to test themselves against the best players in the world, the Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International are gearing up for more fast-paced action. For dungeon-runners, players who register by March 28 and complete the MDI Time Trials have a chance to earn the in-game Encrypted Banner of the Opportune. Sign-ups for the MDI Time Trials are open now on GameBattles. We wish the best of luck to all competitors. May your cooldowns be with you and your buffs strong.