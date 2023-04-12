Blooming Business: Casino Receives May Launch Date Blooming Business: Casino has been confirmed for release on PC this May, giving you a chance to run your own animal-filled casino.

Curve Games and French indie studio Homo Ludens confirmed the release date for Blooming Business: Casino today, as the game is coming out next month. The game has been teased for about two years now, as the team has created a throwback title where you will be running a casino in an animal-filled world, attempting to bring it from nothing in this tycoon-type fantasy game. You'll get your chance to try it out when the game is released for PC via Steam on May 23rd, 2023. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest videos from the team showing it off.

In this tycoon game, inspired by the rise of Las Vegas in the 1950s, Blooming Business: Casino will have you exploring a retro fantasy world and take your place from a small operation to a grand success! Design, build and run your casino in this bustling world where the sky's the limit. Work alongside cute animals who are anything but cuddly. Make sure to maximize client types and visitor satisfaction while juggling their increasingly complicated demands. Attract various types of customers, from tourists and police officers to mobsters, they all have distinct looks… and competitive tastes. Will you choose to satisfy tourists? Or do you prefer to attract mobsters? There are multiple ways to make them happy. As you will attract more clients of the same type, both your reputation and your income will grow. Meet unique VIPs, they have a different set of skills and are way more exigent than the other clients! Accomplish missions to get to know them. It will be vital to connect with them and learn their backstories, goals and desires. Specialize your casino and adapt your management to cater to their craziests pet peeves for big rewards! Your choices will impact their behaviors."

Build A Multi-Floored Casinos: More floors mean more space to organize your casino games and build a bustling, thriving business.

From Slot Machines To Poker: Invest in casino games and setup them to control the House Edge; you have total control!

Build Your A Team: Level up your Pitbosses and leverage the quirks you give them to unlock their bonuses and boost results.

Choose Your Hires: Place breakrooms, manage your vault, and deal with employees… In your basement, of course, just like any self-respecting billionaire would do. The whole underground floor is reserved for you and your employees, out of sight.

Get New Items: Unlock new items and bonuses for your casino using the Market Research tree. Will you rig the system or legally maximize fun? Make your own choices and deal with their consequences.