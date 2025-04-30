Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Offers Up a Deep Dive In Sony's State Of Play

During Sony's State Of Play livestream today, 2K Games rolled out everything they could for a deep dive look at Borderlands 4

Article Summary Borderlands 4 revealed in-depth at Sony’s State of Play with 20 minutes of gameplay and feature highlights.

Explore the planet of Kairos, face the Timekeeper, and battle new enemies and factions in four regions.

New gear systems, weapons, and class enhancements promise explosive loot and unique combat strategies.

Seamless co-op multiplayer lets friends jump in, with instanced loot, level scaling, and flexible party play.

During today's State of Play Livestream from Sony, the company devoted over 20 minutes to 2K Games, showcasing everything they could on Borderlands 4. This is basically everything you could ever want to know about what's coming, shy of significant spoilers, as they revealed characters, vehicles, mechanics, pieces of the story, and moe for you to get a taste of the game. Enjoy the video above and notes from the 2K team below, as the game arrives on September 12, 2025.

Borderlands 4 – State Of Play Highlights

Across the vast and seamlessly connected planet of Kairos, players will face the oppressive Timekeeper. For thousands of years, he kept the planet hidden, controlling its inhabitants with cybernetic implants called Bolts and an army of synthetic soldiers known as The Order. Players will travel across the planet where they'll encounter new and returning characters, creatures and inhabitants to battle, and unique factions spread across four distinct regions that seek freedom from the tyranny of the Timekeeper. The friends discovered along the way will be recruited by players to their cause while enemies will experience first-hand the arsenal of weapons and abilities wielded by the Vault Hunters.

As seen in the explosive footage shared during PlayStation's State of Play, Vex and Rafa tear a path through a secret blacksite in Terminus Range, a frigid, mountainous region. This extended gameplay segment showcases the destructive power of the updated gear system in Borderlands 4, fueling the wildest loot chase ever, including:

Deadly weapons from across eight new and returning manufacturers, each boasting their own devastating strengths;

Licensed Parts system that combines the behaviors and abilities from multiple manufacturers into a single weapon;

Enhancements gear slot to augment weapons based on their manufacturer, rewarding extra firepower with an optimized gear loadout;

Ordnance, a shared slot for Grenades and Heavy Weapons like rocket launchers, recharges on a cooldown to keep you locked and loaded during especially tough encounters;

Rep Kit gear adds utility by letting players heal themselves or activate temporary buffs to help turn the tide of an intense battle.

Borderlands 4 makes it easier than ever for friends to jump into co-op multiplayer with a new system for players to form parties online and stay together when switching game modes. The game is designed for co-op from the ground up, with instanced loot for each player, dynamic level scaling, and individual difficulty to keep the party together and having fun through the whole campaign.

