Bratz & Beauty Brand Revolution Partner On Mobile Title

Outright Games and MGA Entertainment have revealed a new partnership has been formed between Bratz and Beauty Brand Revolution. Specifically on the free-to-play mobile game Bratz Total Fashion Makeover, as the beauty brands Makeup Revolution and Ulta have been added into the game as part of the game's fashion options. On the surface, it may sound weird to some to see this as a partnership, but it's actually brilliant branding as players who are obsessed with the game will be seeing both brands pop up frequently, essentially giving them free advertising tied to one of the biggest brands related to young women. The brands have officially been added in as part of the next update, which you can read some of the details about below along with a few quotes from both parties about the partnership.

Makeover is getting a true makeover with popular beauty brands Makeup Revolution and Ulta. Fashion fans will be able to customise their in-game avatar with a range of Bratz x Revolution cosmetics sold exclusively at Ulta, as they embark on their immersive fashion journey with iconic Bratz characters. Players can create their own makeup styles within the game and then play out those styles in real life with the 63 physical product offerings from the official Bratz collection. Ulta will also be rewarding players with a $5 offer through the gaming app as part of the partnership.

"We are thrilled to work with renowned beauty brands Makeup Revolution and Ulta on such a unique and innovative collaboration. With this partnership we want to give fans the opportunity to show off their creativity both in the game and in real life," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games.

"The collaboration between physical and digital cosmetics is very innovative and truly representative of the creativity Bratz inspires," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment.