Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alice Games, Broventure: The Wild Co-Op

Broventure: The Wild Co-Op Revealed With New Free Demo

The new multiplayer action roguelike Broventure: The Wild Co-Op was revealed today, with a free demo coming out next week

Article Summary Discover Broventure: The Wild Co-Op, a multiplayer action roguelike by Alice Games.

Play solo or co-op with friends as you conquer bosses and upgrade your camp.

Embark on adventures through procedurally generated locations filled with enemies.

Enhance your camp with resources to unlock characters and craft powerful gear.

Indie game developer and publisher Alice Games has revealed their latest game on the way called Broventure: The Wild Co-Op, as the game will get a free demo. First off, this is a new co-op action roguelike in which up to four players will work together as a unit, using both your individual powers to clear a path through hordes of enemies, as well as band together to mix and match for devastating combos. The game will have a demo at Steam Next Fest from February 24 until March 3, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info we have here.

Broventure: The Wild Co-Op

Band together with friends and obliterate hordes of grueling enemies, gather crucial resources, and transform your camp into a sanctuary of liberation. Whether playing solo or with up to three friends, navigate through mysterious locations and conquer the strange inhabitants that dwell within. Practice, strategy, and skill will be vital to your survival! Strategic selection and skillful combination of abilities, along with efficient resource utilization, are crucial. Strategically carve through hordes of monsters on the path to each location's callous boss.

Defeating bosses will be a challenge, but finding success will prove to be the ultimate showcase of your abilities. Rally your friends, equip yourselves for epic boss battles, and craft powerful cooperative-exclusive synergies between all players' skills and weapons to take on these formidable foes and their minions. Gathering resources for your camp is the key to a successful adventure! Building houses within the village entice new playable characters to join in the fight. Utility buildings like the Library, where skills and abilities are cataloged, and the Armory, offering progressive upgrades and allowing you to craft weapons and armor, enhance the strategic depth of each run.

Embark on your Broventure alone or online with friends, exploring procedurally generated mysterious locations, wiping out hordes of relentless monsters, and confronting ruthless bosses.

Free and recruit characters to bolster your ranks. Transform your camp into a thriving hub for liberated settlers by gathering resources and upgrading facilities.

Expand your camp in order to attract new playable characters and strengthen your builds through essential utility buildings.

Plan your approach strategically! Collect and fuse abilities, gear up, and craft distinctive builds to overcome all obstacles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!