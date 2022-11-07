Buffy The Vampire Slayer Deserves A Mobile Game

Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most enduring television franchises of the 90s. It went on for seven seasons with its spinoff, the fan-favorite, and acclaimed Angel, running for five of its own. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was later revived in a canonical comic book by Whedon himself, who acted as showrunner and sometimes writer on seasons seven through ten of the comic book at Dark Horse Comics before BOOM! Studios rebooted it with a new, unrecognizable direction. Buffy the Vampire Slayer also saw its story continue as video games. The original self-titled Xbox game pitted Buffy against new villain Laibach of the Abyss as the resurrected Master, while the sequel, Chaos Bleeds, shows Buffy dealing with alternate realities that allowed old villains and allies to return. That isn't even to mention the GameBoy games or attempts at mobile play. Since Buffy is such an enduring story, it seems that this franchise is the perfect fit for an AR-style mobile game.

Niantic Labs has been bringing major franchises into the AR, mobile game, metaverse-adjacent world with games that have different functions. Pokémon GO is a collection game that encourages exploration. Pikmin Bloom is a wellness-based app that invites the player to decorate the world with flowers. NBA All-World is a sports fantasy come true. What augmented reality has not done much of yet, outside of a bit of the now-defunct Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, is a fighting-based mobile game. I think Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the perfect fit due to the enduring nature of the characters, the wide mythology that Whedon and his writers explored for many, many seasons of both television and comics, and the fun monsters that appeared throughout the show. Imagine what that world could look like if it blended with ours in a mobile app?