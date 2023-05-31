Build Up Your 1930's Press Empire In News Tower Twin Sails Interactive and Studio Nul Games have revealed their new game News Tower is coming to Early Access shortly.

Indie game publisher Twin Sails Interactive and developer Studio Nul Games revealed their new game News Tower, which will come out in Early Access soon. This game will take you back to the somewhat golden era of journalism when newspapers ruled the country, and if you weren't publishing a paper every six hours, you were nothing! You'll be in charge of every aspect, from hiring the staff to getting content off to the presses to having them hit the streets in the hand of every newsie you can snag. We don't have a date yet for the early version, but we do have more info below, with a pair of videos for you to check out.

"As the founder of a newspaper in 1930s New York, your goal is to build a media empire: recruit and manage every profession necessary to your success, including reporters, photographers, janitors, and the essential ads salesperson. Search for exciting news across the globe, matching your editorial line and your readers' interests. Build and optimize your news tower to ensure the well-being of your employees and gain new audiences while meeting your printing deadlines and balancing editorial quality!"

Investigate Around the Globe: Select topics from around the world and follow different leads to develop each story. From the disappearance of a cat to stories of corruption, your decisions will have consequences.

Select topics from around the world and follow different leads to develop each story. From the disappearance of a cat to stories of corruption, your decisions will have consequences. Compose Your Newspaper: Each week you'll compose your newspaper with the articles you have produced. Hard-hitting journalism, sensational gossip, income-generating ads – it's up to you to decide what makes the cut!

Each week you'll compose your newspaper with the articles you have produced. Hard-hitting journalism, sensational gossip, income-generating ads – it's up to you to decide what makes the cut! Build & Optimize Your Tower: Improve your production processes without impacting the well-being of your employees. The layout of the desks and machines is not to be neglected!

Improve your production processes without impacting the well-being of your employees. The layout of the desks and machines is not to be neglected! Grow Your News Empire: Conquer New York by expanding to famous locations like Wall Street, Central Park, and more, unlocking new upgrades and readers with their own interests to balance.

