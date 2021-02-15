Buildings Have Feelings Too! Will be Released In March 2021

Finally, after a long period of time of not hearing anything new, we now know Buildings Have Feelings Too! is coming this March. Developed by Blackstaff Games and being published by Merge Games, we first saw this game clear back at PAX West 2018, and it was supposed to come out the following Spring. But for whatever reason, the game was delayed and we haven't heard much about it ever since. There was a moment there where we thought maybe the game was dead in the water. Now we know that this odd city management game with sentient buildings will be coming out next month on all three major consoles and Steam. However, the devs have purposefully decided not to reveal an official launch date, which seems ridiculous since you know it's coming out sometime in the next six weeks, but that's how it is. You can read more up on it and check out the latest trailer here.

Imagine a city where buildings can walk and talk to one another. Each one has its own aspirations, hopes and fears. Most of the time they are just trying to get along with each other and make it through the day. Buildings Have Feelings Too! is a city management game with character. Players must grow their city whilst making sure the individual buildings thrive, or risk them being demolished forever. Discover and equip a wide range of businesses from the Victorian era right through to the modern day.

Befriend a range of Buildings, each with their own aspirations, hopes and fears, as they come to grips with the changing world around them.

Customise and rearrange your city's layout by moving buildings and find the perfect combination for your city to grow.

Expand across multiple neighbourhoods of your city, discovering new landmark characters and districts.