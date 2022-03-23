Butterfree Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Lush Jungle event is now live in Pokémon GO. This event focuses on the release of the new Guardian Deity of Alola, Tapu Lele, in Tier Five raids. Let's take a look at what species will be featured in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Butterfree, perfect your catching strategy, and more.

Top Butterfree Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Butterfree counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aggron – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Charizard Y – Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Butterfree with efficiency.

Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Gigalith – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Landorus – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Archeops – Wing Attack, Ancient Power

Midnight Form Lycanroc – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Alolan Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Darmanitarn – Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Aggron – Smack Down, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Butterfree can be defeated by solo trainers if you use the correct counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, I would suggest either pairing with another trainer or investing Stardust in powerful Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Butterfree is an evolved form and will offer extra Candy when caught. I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to multiply the Candy.

Shiny Odds

Butterfree cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Butterfree, you'll have to catch and evolve a Shiny Caterpie.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!