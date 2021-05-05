Call Of Duty League Announces All-Star Weekend 2021

Activision revealed today that they will be holding the T-Mobile Call Of Duty League Announces All-Star Weekend 2021 in late May. The event will officially take place from May 22nd-23rd and feature 16 players who will represent all 12 teams. The event will be fully broadcast live on YouTube, with T-Mobile giving fans chances to win cool prizes throughout the event. The weekend will consist of two competitions they will be holding a 1v1 Pro Skills Competition and a 4v4 Caster Draft. We have more details on the event below as player voting is now open.