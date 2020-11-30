Pokémon GO Announced December 2020 Community Day… With A Catch

Niantic has released the details for December 2020 Community Day in Pokémon GO. As expected, this will be a two-day event recapping previously Community Days… with a catch. Here's what's going on and what you need to know.

Niantic took to their Pokémon GO blog to announce:

December Community Day: As we say goodbye to 2020, let's take a look back on the Community Days we shared together. This year, our final Community Day event will be held on Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13, 2020. Throughout the event, Pokémon featured in Community Day events throughout 2019 and 2020 will be appearing more frequently in the wild and in raids, so this event will be a great time for you to catch Pokémon featured in any Community Day events you may have missed! Stay tuned for more details soon!

Now… note one major thing here. Previous recap Community Days have featured a way to get all past Community Day Pokémon. For example, 2018's December recap had all previously featured species in the wild. 2019's recap had 2019 Community Day features in the wild with 2018 features in raids. Now, as we move into the 2020 recap, there is no mention at all of 2018 features being available.

Prominent Pokémon GO dataminer Kelvin, among others, has already taken to Twitter to share that this means 2018 Community Day moves will not be available for the recap.

While this might frustrate some trainers, one thing I would suggest is to have patience and to recall something that Niantic said about Charizard and Blast Burn earlier this fall. They have confirmed that there will be an event in 2021 where Blast Burn will be available for Charizard. Could there be another recap in 2021 for older Community Day features or will this be a Charizard-only event? Or perhaps an event focusing on starters? We don't yet know, but there is hope yet for those 2018 Community Day Pokémon!