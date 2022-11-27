The Capcom Cup IX Will Happen In February 2023

Capcom revealed that Capcom Cup IX will be taking place this February, bringing an end to the Street Fighter V run for the esports event. The game has pretty much been the consistent flagbearer for the series ever since it took over in 2016. It has followed through every edition released since that time, followed by multiple challengers and some of the greatest players ever to pick up the game. But with Street Fighter 6 on the way in 2023, it's clear that all good things must come to an end. But at least they're going out with a bang as they are holding one of the largest tournaments the cup has seen, with a $300k prize pool on the line for those who manage to make it to the cup's final. The tournament will be held at the Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, California, sometime in mid-February 2023, as we have more detail below of what will be taking place.

"The culmination of 19 online premiers, one offline event, an LCQ and 156 World Warrior events, Capcom Cup IX is the epic conclusion of one of the most hard-fought Street Fighter V: Champion Edition seasons in the history of Capcom Pro Tour. Join us for the end of an era and see who takes home their share of the $300,000 prize pool.

Street Fighter League: World Championship returns to Capcom Cup after a thrilling season. The champions of all three leagues (Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2022, Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2022, and Street Fighter League: Pro-EUROPE 2022) will compete in a grueling season-ender for a chance at a $150,000 prize pool. The 47th and final spot for Capcom Cup IX is up for grabs at the Capcom Cup Last Chance Qualifier! Registration for the LCQ is free and will be capped at 256 participants. Additionally, players that participate will be given free weekday access to Capcom Cup."