Capcom Spotlight Reveals Multiple Title Updates For 2023 Check out the latest Capcom Spotlight video as the team provided updates to several games, including Exoprimal and Street Fighter 6.

Capcom held a special Capcom Spotlight livestream today in which they gave updates for multiple titles across the rest of the year. Among the announcements were an official launch date for Exoprimal, a new announcer for Street Fighter 6, a launch date for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the release of an official demo for the remake of Resident Evil 4, and more info on Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. We have the developer notes below for you to check out, and the entire Livestream at the bottom.

Exoprimal To Arrive On July 14

"Today's dinosaur forecast revealed Exoprimal will deploy for a battle of the ages on July 14, 2023, across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. The online team-based action game will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud. Capcom Spotlight also introduced new Exosuits, dinosaurs, and the upcoming Open Beta Test. The Exoprimal Open Beta Test (OBT) takes place next week. The wargames run Thursday, March 16 at 17:00 PDT – Sunday, March 19 at 16:59 PDT on all platforms. The OBT will feature cross-platform matchmaking, enabling Exofighter squads to compete against rival units on other systems. Players will also have the opportunity to try all 10 Exosuits, including the two unveiled today. As a special bonus, all OBT participants will qualify to receive an Aibius Medal charm to kit out their Exosuits in the full game."

"Krieger and Nimbus are the latest Exosuits to join the action. Each model has unique powers to assist their allies on the battlefield. Krieger has a heavy arsenal geared to stop enemies in their tracks. This hulking Tank-type Exosuit wields heavy artillery to protect the team with formidable suppressive firepower. Meanwhile, Nimbus is a highly mobile Support-type Exosuit. This roller-skating pistoleer can rush into combat with guns ablaze or weave through dinosaur swarms to heal injured squadmates. The broadcast also revealed new prehistoric threats that Exofighters must survive while searching for a way to escape the time-bending experiments of the sinister A.I. Leviathan. The armor-plated Stegosaurus is back from the past with the strange new ability to disarm Exosuits with its roars. Also, beware Sinornithosaurus! These winged beasts may be small, but they move in packs and latch onto Exosuits to restrain them. In addition, there are two more mutant variants joining the fray: the Stealth Neosaur and Cryo Neosaur, which use invisibility and ice attacks to shock Exofighters and cause chaos."

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is Coming on June 30

"Get ready for a night full of mysteries and unraveling secrets with the revival of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective releasing worldwide on June 30, 2023! Take part in Sissel's thrilling adventure as he navigates the world as a spirit stuck on Earth. Originally released on the Nintendo DS™ and created by legendary Ace Attorney™ director Shu Takumi, this remaster includes beautiful and updated high-resolution graphics, newly arranged music tracks, unique illustrations, trophies, and more for clever detectives to uncover on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam for MSRP $29.99."

"Players can enjoy fresh features that bring Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective back to life, including tons of never-before-seen illustrations, newly arranged versions of all 37 tracks from the original game, and one brand new song from the Ace Attorney composer Masakazu Sugimori to celebrate the release! Trophies can also be won by solving different levels of the game in addition to the new-to-console feature Ghost Puzzles! Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective features 1080p/60fps visuals and optimized UI for both controllers and touch screens (applicable only for platforms with built-in touch screen functionality). Special pre-orders bonuses are available now for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam! This bonus content grants detectives four changeable side banner backgrounds which include images of Missile, Sissel, Lynne, Kamila, Black Cat, and Ray. The two additional background music tracks "Missile ~ A Courageous Little Animal" and "Chicken Paradise" are also available alongside pre-orders. The previously mentioned bonus content is available for PlayStation 4 for a limited time at game launch!"

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Lands on April 28

"Attention, Hunters! Following the valiant defense of Kamura against the calamitous forces of the Rampage, a new kingdom from across the sea calls for aid. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive expansion to the top-selling and award-winning Monster Hunter Rise, sets sail for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2023. Travel with the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne to the port of Elgado Outpost, where they will assist a new cast of allies in determining the source of abnormal monster activity. Combat new foes, learn new devastating techniques, and explore rich new locales on your quest to discover the truth about the Western-horror inspired Three Lords. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch with all post-release content up to Free Title Update 3 (Ver.13), which includes harrowing encounters such as Chaotic Gore Magala. Information regarding the arrival of future Free Title Updates will be revealed at a later date. Hunters on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam stay tuned, as updates regarding Free Title Update 5 (Ver.15) will arrive in April."

Street Fighter 6 Reveals New In-Game Commentator

"Street Fighter 6 is revolutionizing the series with its all-new real-time commentary feature. Today, Capcom announced that popular Japanese actress Hikaru Takahashi joins the fray as the eighth and final in-game commentator at launch. The real-time commentary feature incorporates the voices of popular Fighting Game Community (FGC) commentators and influential personalities to narrate matches in real-time with easy-to-understand gameplay explanations. The four expert play-by-play commentators include Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez, Ryutaro "Aru" Noda, Kosuke Hiraiwa, and Steve "TastySteve" Scott, with a tag team of four Color Commentators including Hikaru Takahashi, Thea Trinidad, H.E. Demon Kakka, and James "jchensor" Chen. Subtitles for the real-time commentary are also available in 13 languages. Also announced today was the introduction of Rally Support, where commentators will cheer competitors on and amp-up the excitement as the match progresses! Players around the world can get their hands on all the hard-hitting Street Fighter 6 action starting on June 2, 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam."

More Ways to Play in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

"Director Masakazu "Mr. Famous" Eguchi delivered an update on even more exciting features coded into Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. All 499 Patch Cards created for Mega Man™ Battle Network 4 onwards will be included in the collection! Previously, these were physical cards only sold in Japan and had to be scanned into the game. Additionally, players who want to focus on experiencing the story of Lan and his NetNavi, MegaMan.EXE, can now use the new Buster MAX Mode, which will be automatically disabled for online NetBattles. This mode multiplies the damage of MegaMan.EXE's normal MegaBuster shot by 100, helping you breeze through NetBattles and enjoy the story! Speaking of enjoying a story, starting on March 21 the first two seasons of the Mega Man NT Warrior animated series will be free to watch! Check out the official Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection website for more information."

"Experience all 10 mainline Mega Man™ Battle Network titles when Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection jacks into PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 14, 2023! Pre-orders are available now for the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection bundle at an MSRP of $59.99. Those who pick up the collection before launch will get two additional skins for the 3D MegaMan on the launcher screen, as well as four bonus tracks to enjoy on the Music Player. Digital versions of Volumes 1 and 2 can also be purchased separately at launch for an MSRP of $39.99."