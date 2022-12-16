Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Announced For PC

Shueisha Games and Mono-Pi Game Studio announced that they will be releasing Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions for PC. The game was originally released for the Nintendo Switch over the summer, and at the time, it was talked about that the game would come to other platforms. It looks like PC will be the first to get it; however, there's no official release date beyond the idea it will come out sometime in 2023. While we wait for more info, enjoy the info and trailer below!

"Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions is a tactical action game where we meet Damien, a young boy who's just moved to Japan. Lonely, Damien plunges into his imagination as the superhero Captain Velvet Meteor and discovers a world of heroes and villains from his favorite manga. Call upon a roster of Jump+ characters to help him on his quest to escape the mysterious world and defeat an unknown menace! Damien's life is flipped upside-down when his family moves him to Japan. A shy boy, he copes with his newfound loneliness with the power of his infinite imagination and creates an imaginary hero named "Captain Velvet Meteor"! Damien sets off on an adventure with his favorite Jump+ heroes in his imaginary world and fights to adjust to his new home and find himself."

"Experience Damien's struggles as he interacts with his new home and family. Then dive into the Jump+ Dimensions, the world of Damien's imagination, where he takes part in strategic battles that include puzzle and stealth elements. Use signature attacks of your Jump+ companions through Power and Assist Combos to unleash massive damage on hoards of enemies. Or get strategic with abilities that inflict status effects or knock enemies aside to help control the battlefield. Become Captain Velvet Meteor and help Damien conquer his fears in a tactical adventure enjoyable for players of all ages and skill levels!"