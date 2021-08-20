Carbon Grey TTRPG By Magnetic Press Play Funded On Kickstarter

Magnetic Press Play, a tabletop game company whose genesis we covered not too long ago, has gotten their first tabletop role-playing game, an adaptation of the graphic novel series Carbon Grey, fully funded on Kickstarter! This only took within 24 hours to achieve, and now they are detailing their stretch goals for backers.

Set in an alternate, dieselpunk-styled history harking back to the aesthetics of a Europe ravaged by World War I, Carbon Grey's storyline delves into the paranormal and technological aspects of the world created for the setting. According to a press release put out by Magnetic Press Play, the core book for the game is "written and overseen by game designer and graphic novelist Andrew E.C. Gaska, an ENnie and UKGE award winner for his work on the recent Alien RPG from Free League and the lead writer of the Terminator RPG from Nightfall Games." Because the Alien RPG was such a hit, it only made sense that this game would be crowdfunded on Kickstarter in just one day's time.

The stretch goals for this Kickstarter campaign include the following extras, according to the aforementioned press release by Magnetic Press Play; "bonus maps, limited edition prints, a solo-playable adventure module, two new enemy-types (with accompanying miniatures), and more" will all be available to backers, pending further funding efforts. At this time, the $60k stretch goal is next to be fulfilled; it is a double-sided, 24" by 36" map with two new environments on it.

You can visit the Kickstarter page for this game by clicking here. Furthermore, if you wish to learn how to play this game, you can find the free Quick Start version of the rules by clicking here to go to DriveThruRPG's web page. In the meantime, are you excited about the Carbon Grey tabletop role-playing game? Let us know what you think in the comments below!