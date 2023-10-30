Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 56: Full Arts – Part 1

Our spotlight series on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved moves on to the Full Arts from this Generation Nine-themed set.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Full Arts.

Last time, we showed the Tera Pokémon ex Full Arts, which has a silvery background, and used the Pokémon's type to set the color theme for the linework on the card. The standard Full Arts of the Scarlet & Violet era continue a tradition we've seen since the inception of Full Arts. Full Art EX cards from the Black & White and XY eras used gold line art over unique backgrounds. Full Art GX cards from the Sun & Moon era used blue line art over solid, type-based backgrounds, with Ultra Beast cards using red line art. The Sword & Shield era brought back unique backgrounds and used silver line art. Now, the Scarlet & Violet era uses unique backgrounds with green line art, as seen above.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

