Chernobylite Will Release On Consoles On September 7th
All In! Games have revealed that they will now be releasing Chernobylite onto both Xbox and PlayStation consoles on September 7th. Developer The Farm 51 will make the game playable for current and next-gen consoles through backward compatibility, as well as releasing a simultaneous physical release on PS4 from Perp Games that includes a physical map of the Exclusion zone, a digital artbook, and more. You can check out more about the console version down below along with the latest trailer.
"With the PC launch right around the corner, we're thrilled to reveal that we've locked in Chernobylite's console release for this September," said Piotr Żygadło, CEO at All in! Games. "Working on our first simultaneous physical release together with Perp Games has been a great experience so far and a huge milestone for All in! Games. We are confident that Chernobylite will be one of the most exciting indie games of 2021 and intend to continue to give it our full support.""It's humbling to see how Chernobylite's original concept, an interactive VR documentary, has become a full-blown video game, soon to be available across a variety of platforms," said Wojciech Pazdur, Director of Development at The Farm 51. "We can't wait for people to start exploring the hauntingly beautiful recreation of the real-world Chernobyl Exclusion Zone."
Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG, set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone. You'll take on the role of Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant, returning to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancee, 30 years prior. Compete with a hostile military presence and other stalkers, face supernatural creatures as well as a harsh and unforgiving environment in your search to uncover the truth. Get ready for a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession. Will you survive your fears?
- Non-Linear Storytelling & Strategy: No playthrough is the same. The choices and story are in your hands. Choose wisely whether to trust your comrades or not, use resources for survival or research, and to face conflicts or avoid them. The future is up to you.\
- Stealth, Survival, & Combat: Survival in the Zone is not easy, and each day brings new challenges as your comrades die and supplies diminish. Avoid detection with stealth takedowns or engage in open-armed combat. Danger lurks around every corner.
- Base Building & Crafting: Construct a base from which to plan your daily operations and excursions. Utilize workstations to craft gadgets, traps, and weapons, or modify existing equipment to your needs.
- Resource & Team Management: Companions are key to your survival and the resolution of your journey. Each day requires careful planning and assignment of resources and tasks to your comrades.