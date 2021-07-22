Chernobylite Will Release On Consoles On September 7th

All In! Games have revealed that they will now be releasing Chernobylite onto both Xbox and PlayStation consoles on September 7th. Developer The Farm 51 will make the game playable for current and next-gen consoles through backward compatibility, as well as releasing a simultaneous physical release on PS4 from Perp Games that includes a physical map of the Exclusion zone, a digital artbook, and more. You can check out more about the console version down below along with the latest trailer.

"With the PC launch right around the corner, we're thrilled to reveal that we've locked in Chernobylite's console release for this September," said Piotr Żygadło, CEO at All in! Games. "Working on our first simultaneous physical release together with Perp Games has been a great experience so far and a huge milestone for All in! Games. We are confident that Chernobylite will be one of the most exciting indie games of 2021 and intend to continue to give it our full support."

"It's humbling to see how Chernobylite's original concept, an interactive VR documentary, has become a full-blown video game, soon to be available across a variety of platforms," said Wojciech Pazdur, Director of Development at The Farm 51. "We can't wait for people to start exploring the hauntingly beautiful recreation of the real-world Chernobyl Exclusion Zone."