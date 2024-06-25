Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: BurgerTime, Chili's

Chili's Has Released Its Own Online Version Of BurgerTime

Chili's has launched a brand new video game online tied to the iconic game BurgerTime, as you can win some things playing the game.

Win prizes by playing and topping high-scores until July 14.

Game ties into the My Chili's Rewards system for extra perks.

Competitive $10.99 Big Smasher burger takes on fast-food rivals.

In a rather interesting promotion today, the restaurant chain Chili's has released their own video game, as they have their own version of Burgertime for everyone to play. The game is called Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime, and what the company has done here is tie this into your member's rewards system for the chain so that you can try to win prizes as you play it. From now until July 14, you can play the game to try and get the highest score in the shortest amount of time possible. The person who manages this will win free burgers for life from the chain. We have more details from the company below as the game is now live.

Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime

In the restaurant brand's first video game, art imitates life as players are challenged to save humanity from the overpriced fast-food burger. Fans play as Joe ChiliHead, with the goal to build as many Big Smasher Burgers as they can while fending off fast-food villains and advancing through six levels for mouthwatering prizes. Through July 14, eligible fans who log in or create a My Chili's Rewards account can compete in the Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime competition at chilisburgertime.com. Players grow their high score by building Big Smashers one ingredient at a time, mirroring the real-world pace of Chili's restaurants where a burger is sold every second on average. The Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime game is an authentic modernization of the original arcade game thanks to near exact recreations of look, gameplay, and scoring all modified for today's technology.

As fast-food prices continue to rise, Chili's is poised to win fast-food fans over. From the launch of the new Big Smasher burger on its 3 For Me menu for just $10.99 — featuring familiar fast-food flavors like Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and American cheese all on a hand-smashed burger — to tackling the "Fast-Food Syndicate" in Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime, the grill & bar is showing no signs of slowing down in its battle to offer consumers better value in quality and price compared to its quick service rivals. As the summer's "value" deals come and go, skip the underwhelming choices and enjoy better value with Chili's burgers for a lifetime.

