Chronicle Of Innsmouth: Mountains Of Madness Announced

PsychoDev announced their latest game on the way with the Lovecraftian point-and-click adventure Chronicle Of Innsmouth: Mountains Of Madness. The Italian developer has been working on this game for a few years now as you can trace videos and clips of it back to 2018. The game hasn't been getting delayed, per se, it just hasn't had a formal release date until recently. It was due out a couple of weeks ago, but the team pushed it back to the end of March as it will debut on Steam. With plans for Mobile and Nintendo Switch set for sometime in Q3. You can check out more on the game below as the game looks like a very sick and twisted '90s PC title with all the mystery you could want from the genre.

Chronicle Of Innsmouth: Mountains Of Madness is a graphic adventure which takes place in the world of the master of horror, H.P. Lovecraft. Set in the '30s, it traces the events narrated in the novel "At The Mountains Of Madness", which tells the story of an expedition of scientists bound for the South Pole only to come across a shocking discovery. This is only the beginning of the many incredible and mystifying events which shall befall them. The game is populated by characters unique to the Lovecraftian style of exploration into the unknown, and spans many far-flung eras, even revealing the shrouded origin of the Necronomicon itself. Mountains of Madness is an epic journey in which discovering the truth behind its terrible mysteries is but a passport to madness. Mountains of Madness tells the story of the private investigator Lone Carter, who we first met 10 years hence in the original Chronicle of Innsmouth, first chapter of the saga. We shall also journey to ancient Yemen, assuming the role of Abdul Alhazred – "The Mad Arab", creator of the Necronomicon – and even step into the shoes of H.P. Lovecraft himself as he seeks the roots of the ancient mysteries surrounding his own bloodline.