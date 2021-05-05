Cloudpunk Will Be Getting New DLC Called "City Of Ghosts"

Ion Lands revealed they will be released some new DLC for the cyberpunk taxi noir Cloudpunk this month called City Of Ghosts. This isn't just some slapped-together DLC, this one is a fully voiced campaign that picks up where the original title left off, as you will continue the story of driver Rania and her dog Camus. However, you'll be getting a new hero added to the mix with the deadbeat gambler Hayse. This DLC will have you switching between both characters as they drive deeper into the belly of Nivalis. The DLC will drop on May 26th for PC, as we have more info from the developers below and the latest trailer.

"City of Ghosts is so ambitious in scope simply because there are so many stories from the streets of Nivalis that we still wanted to tell", Marko Dieckmann, studio head of Ion Lands. "Right now we're in the final stages, getting the vocal performances recorded and the new game content polished up. We've been working hard to make Cloudpunk feel fresh – there are new areas and mysteries, as well as fan-requested features like the street races. We can't wait to show the city from a different perspective."

Delivery driver Rania is in trouble – again. After surviving the events of the original Cloudpunk, she's drawn the ire of monolithic courier corporation Curzona. With debt collectors, homicidal cyborgs and at least one death cult on her trail, Rania might not have a single friend left in the city of Nivalis. Meanwhile, deadbeat gambler Hayse has been set an impossible task: to clear all his debts by the end of the night. Their stories overlap and intertwine in this expansive DLC, which exceeds the length of the original game.