Co-Op Adventure Bytebond Reveals Mid-September Release Date

Prepare to take on a robotic adventure with a friend, as the new co-op game Bytebond will be released in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Bytebond, a co-op adventure with rolling robots, launches mid-September for PC on Steam and GOG.

Work together to solve inventive puzzles, battle virus bots, and reclaim an infected CPU in Bytebond.

Explore digital worlds packed with neon circuits, secret paths, and one-of-a-kind challenges.

Supports online co-op, split-screen, or solo play—perfect for families, couples, and friends alike.

Indie game developer DVD Unicorns and publisher Anshar Publishing have confirmed the release date of their next game, Bytebond. If you haven't seen the game yet, it is a co-op adventure game in which you each play as a rolling robot, working together to solve puzzles, beat bosses, and ultimately try to regain control of an infected CPU. The developers have described the game as "Portal meets Split Fiction," which seems pretty on the money. Enjoy the latest trailer here, as the game will be released for PC via Steam and GOG on September 18. 2025.

Bytebond

Bytebond is a perfect blend of Split Fiction's co-op interaction and storytelling and Portal 2's inventive puzzles, offering an experience that will delight fans of teamwork and creative problem-solving. Explore various PC components like the CPU and the Cooling System, tackle new challenges, and discover the game's innovative mechanics together. Bytebond is a great choice for families, couples, and friends looking to bond over an easy-going, collaborative gaming experience. The content is wholesome and ideal for group play, making it a perfect addition to family game nights or social gatherings.

Team up and power through – Master energy management skills to charge machines, activate hidden systems, and unlock paths. Coordinate with your partner to solve puzzles that require perfect timing and cooperation.

– Master energy management skills to charge machines, activate hidden systems, and unlock paths. Coordinate with your partner to solve puzzles that require perfect timing and cooperation. Battle virus bots – Use teamwork and clever tactics to outmaneuver and delete them before they overrun the system.

– Use teamwork and clever tactics to outmaneuver and delete them before they overrun the system. Explore a digital world – Journey through glowing neon circuits, vast CPU corridors, and strange "data biomes" that feel alive. Each area hides secrets, shortcuts, and unique challenges.

– Journey through glowing neon circuits, vast CPU corridors, and strange "data biomes" that feel alive. Each area hides secrets, shortcuts, and unique challenges. Play your way – Swap effortlessly between online co-op, split-screen with friends, or solo play. No matter how you choose, the experience stays fast-paced, fun, and accessible.

– Swap effortlessly between online co-op, split-screen with friends, or solo play. No matter how you choose, the experience stays fast-paced, fun, and accessible. Join the Antivirus Special Forces – Control adorable yet powerful droids on a mission to save the syste

