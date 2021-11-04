Cobalion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

Starting with the Festival of Lights event, the Swords of Justice trio will replace Darkrai as the Tier Five raid bosses in Pokémon GO. The Swords of Justice consist of the Unova-based Legendary Pokémon Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. For this raid guide, we will focus on Cobalion. Using this guide, you can build a team of the best counters to use against Cobalion in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Top Cobalion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Cobalion counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch(

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion with efficiency.

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Therian Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cobalion can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four players or more.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Cobalion. Cobalion has a traditional catch circle.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!